FLIP-FLOPPING YANG: NYC Mayoral Candidate Says He “Appreciates BDS” Days After Orthodox Jewish Assemblymember Endorsement

Just a few weeks ago, NYC Mayoral candidate Andrew Yang said in a statement to YWN that had “disagreed with Linda Sarsour on many issues including BDS and Israel.” Yang made the statement following a NY Post article which alleged that his campaign manager has ties with notorious Jew-hater Linda Sarsour.

But tonight, a video tweeted by Journalist Jacob Kornbluh has Andrew Yang singing a totally different tune, guaranteed to raise eyebrows.

Yang was responding to a question about his opposition to BDS in a forum co-hosted by Emgage.

In his response, Yang said “I believe that BDS is the wrong approach, but I appreciate and would never begrudge people who are standing up for what they believe in.”

Just two days ago, YWN reported that Orthodox Jewish NY State Assemblyman Daniel Rosenthal “proudly” endorsed Yang for Mayor. In fact, Rosenthal “praised Yang’s resolute stance against the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS)”.

See the video below via Jacob Kornbluh:

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)