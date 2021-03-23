INFERNO IN SPRING VALLEY: Massive Fire Tears Through Assisted Living Facility [VIDEO ROUNDUP]

A massive early-morning fire ripped through an assisted living facility in Spring Valley. The fire started at around 1:30AM at the “Evergreen Court For Adults” located at 65 Lafayette Street. Hatzolah and EMS dispached around 20 ambulances and treated many victims.

Dozens of trapped residents were rescued by firefighters.

Rockland Chaveirim was on the scene assisting as well.

Dramatic video footage captured the moment part of the building collapsed. CPR was being performed by Hatzolah on one victim.

Local Yeshiva school busses as well as the Rockland Chaveirim Command Center were being used to keep elderly residents warm and to transport them to other locations.

One firefighter called a “mayday” but was found and treated for injuries.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

Additional information and complete story will be published when it becomes available to YWN.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)