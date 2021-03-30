Young Child Pulled From Pool In Orlando – Airlifted To Hospital

A toddler was airlifted after he was pulled from a swimming poll in Orlando.

Sources tell YWN that the two-year-old child was pulled out of a five foot pool, Monday afternoon, the second day of Pesach.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene at Encore Resort, and Hatzolah Orlando volunteers were on the scene in seconds and assisted in life saving measures. The child was flown by Medevac to Arnold Palmer Medical Center.

The child is reportedly in stable condition.

Please say Tehillim for Eliyahu ben Rivka.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)