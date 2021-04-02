CDC: Fully Vaccinated People Can Travel Safely Within US; No Need To Get Tested Or Quarantine

People who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can travel safely in the U.S. without getting tested or self-quarantining, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Friday.

However, travelers should still continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and wash their hands, whether they are fully vaccinated or not, according to the agency.

The CDC updated its travel guidance on Friday, saying: “Fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get and spread COVID-19.” The agency did say that if a destination requires testing, fully vaccinated travelers would still need to adhere to the destination’s requirements.

Fully vaccinated travelers should also still continue to self-monitor for coronavirus symptoms, self-isolate if they develop such symptoms, and follow all state and local requirements, the CDC says.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after their Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Travelers who are only partially vaccinated, or have not reached the two-week mark after their final dose, should continue to follow the CDC’s recommendations for unvaccinated people.

