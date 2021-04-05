GOOD NEWS: All Students (New And Returning) To Be Allowed To Enter Israel

For the past few months, Israel has been stringently limiting the entry of foreigners. Due to these restrictions, students have been barred from entering the country, even if they have already commenced studies in the country. For this reason, many students, wisely, refrained from travel during the Pesach season, due the the real fear of being prevented from returning to Israel.

Over the past several weeks, various parties, led by the indefatigable Rabbi Nechamya Malinowitz of the Igud have labored ceaselessly to obtain permission for students’ return. After intensive efforts, these efforts have now borne fruit.

Today, it can be announced that all students will be permitted to enter Israel. This includes families, married couples, and single students. (It should be noted that single students had been barred from entering the country since the end of December.)

More significantly, even new students will now be granted entry permits to enter the country to study.

Lastly, entry will not be limited to recovered/vaccinated patients. Those without Israeli certificates of recovery/vaccination will be required to quarantine upon entering the country. This can be alleviated if proven to have antibodies by a test taken ONLY in Israel approved laboratories.

Application for entry permits must be done via your institution.

