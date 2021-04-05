SEE THE NEW VIDEO: Car That Slammed Into Hatzolah Ambulance May Have Been Speeding And In Wrong Lane

Following yesterdays horrific crash involving a Canarsie Hatzolah ambulance, YWN has learned some exclusive details.

As YWN had reported, the ambulance was transporting a cardiac arrest patient with CPR in progress to the hospital, when the ambulance was struck by a vehicle as it passed through an intersection. The force of the crash, flipped the ambulance on its side.

In security camera footage provided to YWN, one can see the vehicle appearing to be traveling at a high rate of speed in the wrong lane, as it barrels into the intersection and strikes the ambulance.

Sources tell YWN that the driver only had a “learners permit”, with another driver licensed driver inside the vehicle.

YWN has learned exclusively, that a blood test was allegedly done last night in the hospital to determine if the driver may have been on marijuana, and Police are awaiting the results. Additionally, YWN has learned that there may have possibly been a small amount of marijuana inside the vehicle, although thanks to NY Governor Cuomo, it is now legal to be in possession of marijuana.

THE FOLLOWING STATMENT WAS GIVEN TO YWN BY THE NYPD:

On Sunday, April 4, 2021 at approximately 1500 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Schenectady Avenue and Avenue N, within the confines of the 63 Precinct. Upon arrival, officers observed a 95-year-old female, rear passenger of an ambulance, who was in cardiac arrest and was transported to Mount Sinai-Brooklyn Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Further investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that vehicle #1, a 2002 Nissan Maxima, operated by an 18-year-old male, was traveling south on Schenectady Avenue toward the intersection of Avenue N, while vehicle #2, a 2019 Ford Ambulance, operated by a 31-year-old male and containing 6 ambulance workers and the 95-year-old female patient, was traveling west on Avenue N toward the intersection of Schenectady Avenue, with a red traffic signal and having the vehicle’s lights and sirens engaged. Vehicle #3, a 2013 Toyota Camry, operated by a 37-year-old male, was traveling east on Avenue N toward the intersection of Schenectady Avenue. Vehicle #2 entered the intersection against the red light and was struck vehicle #1’s front bumper on the passenger side rear portion. As a result of this collision, vehicle #2 rotated clockwise and subsequently rolled onto the driver’s side. As vehicle #2 was sliding to a stop, it struck vehicle #3, which was at the intersection waiting for the traffic signal to turn green for Avenue N.

The ambulance workers, EMTs, were transported to area hospitals, all in stable conditions, where they were treated for their injuries. The operator of vehicle #1 and his 21-year-old male passenger, were transported to Brookdale Hospital, where they were treated and released. The operator of vehicle #3, and his 63-year-old male passenger, refused medical attention at the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.

The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification.

