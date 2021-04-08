Cuomo: More Than One In Three New Yorkers Have Received At Least One Dose Of COVID

More than one in three New York state residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.

As of Thursday afternoon, 35.1 percent of New Yorkers had gotten at least one vaccine shot, Cuomo said in a press release. A total of 22.3 percent of New Yorkers, meanwhile, were fully vaccinated, the governor said.

The state has administered more than 11 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since the rollout began, including more than 1.4 million within the past week, the release said.

