Not Just In Jerusalem: Violent Attacks Against Chareidim In Ashdod

While the media continues to focus on Jerusalem, there have been more and more accounts of Arab attacks on Chareidim throughout Israel, especially in Ashdod, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

An unknown perpetrator randomly attacked numerous Chareidi Jews on the street in Ashdod on Friday night.

Ashdod Deputy Mayor Yechiel Weingarten told B’Chadrei that the attacks were serious and must be stopped at all costs. Furthermore, the attacks were not limited to Shabbos but began on Wednesday, continued on Thursday, and reached a peak on Shabbos.

“We don’t know if [the attacks] are the result of the incitement during the election campaign or it’s connected to the attacks against Chareidim in recent days,” Weingarten said.

During the recent election campaign, there was a rash of attacks against Chareidim in Ashdod and it turned out the perpetrator was connected to one of the Chareidi-hating parties.

“The police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the attacks but this time it’s more difficult since the perpetrator was wearing a hooded sweatshirt in addition to a mask,” Weingarten said. “But every complaint is important. This evening we sent another ten complaints to the police.”

