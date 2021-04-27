BANNED IN LAKEWOOD! Roshei Yeshiva Ban Separate-Seating Lag Baomer Concert

Three of the Lakewood Roshei Yeshiva have banned a separate seating concert in Lakewood scheduled for Friday, Lag Baomer. The event was to have singer Benny Friedman perform as well as a storyteller.

Interestingly, an event to be held on Lag Baomer night — scheduled to be held in the same exact location — was not banned.

That event was being hosted by “Minyan Shelanu” of Lakewood.

The letter reads in part: “our community has a longstanding policy that disallows concerts in the city of Lakewood, since it is a form of entertainment that runs contrary to the spirit of Torah scholars and greatly undermines the Torah atmosphere of our community….

“Running any event in the First Energy / Blue Claws Stadium is itself a serious breach of our community’s policies. Since the stadium’s opening, a stringent ‘fence’ has been established: not to enter or make use of the stadium for any purpose – whether for a sporting event or for a privately run program…

“a concert in Lakewood, and in particular in this stadium, is an unprecedented breach of our community’s policies, which is likely to initiate a far-reaching erosion of Lakewood’s unique Torah atmosphere. We therefore urge parents not to bring their children to this event, nor to support it or participate in any way.”

