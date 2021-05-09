HATE IN MONSEY: “Hitler Is Coming” Found Scrawled On Sidewalk On Maple Ave

Ramapo Police are investigating a hate crime in Monsey, Sunday afternoon.

Sources tells YWN that they received a call at around 3:00PM reporting hate messages written on a sidewalk on Maple Ave near Decatur Ave.

The words “Hitler is coming” was found written in large letters (with chalk) on the sidewalk).

Chaveirim notified Rampo Police, and are currently assisting police with retrieving camera footage in the area.

If you have any information, please contact Ramapo Police at (845) 357-2400 and Rockland Chaveirim at (845) 371-6333.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)