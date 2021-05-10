Headlines & Breaking NewsIsrael NewsUS & World NewsYWN Videos Of Interest DRAMATIC: Watch Sirens In Jerusalem As CNN Was In Middle Of Live Report May 10, 2021 12:09 pm 5 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Rockets are fired from Gaza City, controlled by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, towards Israel on May 10, 2021. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP) Air-raid sirens go off in Jerusalem during a Hamas rocket attack while CNN is reporting live. https://www.theyeshivaworld.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/WhatsApp-Video-2021-05-10-at-11.57.56-AM.mp4 (YWN World Headquarters – NYC) Get email updates from Yeshiva World
she could have shut up and allowed the camera to do the talking.
CNN should have been hit
Hard for CNN to fabricate facts when it’s happening live.
Price how she was cutting her off.
Notice how she was cutting her off. (First post was a typo)