HUNDREDS OF ROCKETS FIRED AT CENTRAL ISRAEL, Woman Killed, Others Injured [VIDEOS]

The Israeli city of Tel Aviv is under fire from a barrage of rockets launched from the Gaza Strip.

The outgoing volleys set off air raid sirens across the city on Tuesday night, and Israel’s anti-rocket defense systems were activated.

Rockets strike the Tel Aviv suburbs of Holon and Givatayim, injuring at least eight people, some of them seriously, police say.

A woman has died after a rocket strike in Rishon Lezion, south of Tel Aviv.

Hamas said it launched a total of 130 rockets, its most intense strike so far, in response to Israel’s destruction of a high-rise building in Gaza earlier in the evening.

In a tweet, the IDF said “hundreds of rockets” were fired from Gaza towards Tel Aviv.

The sound of the outgoing rockets could be heard in Gaza. As the rockets made their way up in the skies, mosques across Gaza blared with chants of “God is great,”, “victory to Islam” and “resistance.”