PHOTO ROUNDUP: NYPD Floods Flatbush And Boro Park With Resources Following String Of Hate Crimes

After recent security incidents in NYC in the aftermath of the Gaza war, the Flatbush Shomrim & FJCC coordinated with the NYPD to deploy officers at strategic locations in the Flatbush community, including at Yeshiva dismissals.

The FJCC thanks the NYPD Brooklyn South Borough commanders and Lt. Yitzy Jablon Commander of PBBS Community affairs, the 61, 63, 66 and 70 Police Precinct commanders; our partners at Flatbush Shomrim; and in particular NYPD liaison Yehuda Eckstein for spearheading the effort.

We appreciate the guidance and feedback from many Rabbonim and shul leaders as we work in unison to insure our community is safe. We will continue this important work to keep our community’s safe.

