BREAKING: NYPD Makes Another TWO Arrests For Hate Crimes In Boro Park & Flatbush This Past Shabbos

Following an arrest on Tuesday of a suspect in in hate crimes that occurred in Boro Park and Flatbush this past Shabbos, two additional suspects were taken into custody by the NYPD on Wednesday.

Their names and exact charges will be published when they become available to YWN.

On Tuesday, YWN reported the arrest of Daniel Shaukat, 20-year-old male of 2262 65 Street, Brooklyn, NY. He was charged with Aggravated Harassment / Hate Crime.

As YWN reported, two hate crimes took place on Shabbos afternoon. The first was on Ocean Parkway and 18th Avenue, when two Yeshiva boys were attacked by a group of three teens who were driving a Toyota Camry. A short while later, the trio drove into Boro Park, where they tried going into the Agudah of 16th Avenue, and then smashed a car mirror on the street – all while yelling anti-Semitic slurs.

Great work by Det. Daniel Zhang who, along with an assist from Brooklyn South Warrants, arrested two individuals today in connection with Saturday night's Anti-Semitic Hate Crimes in @NYPD66Pct and @NYPD70Pct. All wanted individuals are now in custody. More to follow @nypdnews. https://t.co/7SriuTm9XI pic.twitter.com/9392GKr88g — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) May 26, 2021

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)