BREAKING: NYPD Arrests Suspect For Hate Crimes In Boro Park & Flatbush This Past Shabbos

Thanks to incredible NYPD Detective work, one out of three suspects in hate crimes that occurred in Boro Park and Flatbush this past Shabbos have been taken into custody.

Highly credible sources told YWN that one of the suspects turned himself into the NYPD’s 66th Precinct, where Detectives from the Hate Crimes Task Force were waiting for him. An additional two suspects are expected to be arrested.

As YWN reported, two hate crimes took place on Shabbos afternoon. The first was on Ocean Parkway and 18th Avenue, when two Yeshiva boys were attacked by a group of three teens who were driving a Toyota Camry. A short while later, the trio drove into Boro Park, where they tried going into the Agudah of 16th Avenue, and then smashed a car mirror on the street – all while yelling anti-Semitic slurs.

Following a high-level emergency meeting on Friday at City Hall with Mayor DeBlasio, Agudath Israel and other Jewish leaders, a high-police presence was promised. A meeting was also held at Misaskim Headquarters on Friday where police chiefs and every local precinct commander attended, and promised to step-up patrols.

On Sunday, DeBlasio visited Boro Park, where he vowed that the suspects would all be arrested and brought to justice. If that wasn’t enough, NYPD Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison spent three hours on Sunday walking the streets of Avenue J in Flatbush, and the day ended with a visit by NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea to the Agudah of Avenue L, where he met with local residents and addressed the congregation.

Joining all these high-level visits were Deputy Inspector Richie Taylor of Community Affairs, Pinny Ringel of the Mayor’s Office, Lt. Yitzy Jablon Commander of PBBS Community affairs, Flatbush Shomrim, Josh Mehlman Chairman of the FJCC, and Yehuda Eckstein, Police Liaison.

True to their word, the community has never before seen such an incredibly large police presence. There have been dozens of extra police cars flooding the streets, with police at Yeshivas and Shuls all over Flatbush and Boro Park.

Additionally, due to a fast response by Flatbush Shomrim and the NYPD on Monday morning, a woman was arrested in for writing “Free Palestine” on construction sites all over the community, and on Monday night, a swift arrest took place when a man tried entering a Shul on Avenue S and East 28th Street.

