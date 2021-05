A victim of a massive crash on Route 17 on Wednesday, is thanking Hashem for the ness that he, his wife, and another passenger had.

The man was travelling in the rain, when suddenly his vehicle began swearing and lost control.

As can be seen in the attached photos, the vehicle was destroyed.

Bichasdei Hahem, they suffered minor injuries, and have all since been released from the hospital.

