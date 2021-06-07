FRONT RUNNER: Eric Adams Surges In Polls For NYC Mayor

Eric Adams has surged to the front of the pack, overtaking Andrew Yang and building a six-point lead in the Democratic primary for mayor, according to the exclusive results of a new Spectrum News NY1/Ipsos poll.

The poll found Adams leading the field with 22% support from likely Democratic voters, compared with 16% for Yang. Kathryn Garcia leapfrogged up to 15%, marking a dramatic turnaround for the former sanitation commissioner, who registered just 4% in the NY1/Ipsos poll in April. That placed her last among the eight leading candidates.

The findings could signal trouble for Yang, who’s been slipping in recent polls after enjoying front-runner status for the past several months. He led the race over Adams, 22% to 13%, in the April poll.

Last week Adams received the endorsement of the powerful and highly-influential FJCC of Flatbush. Adams has also received the endorsements of a thriving Staten Island Jewish group and the influential Sephardic Community Federation (SCF), which is based in Flatbush. Adams previously was endorsed by the Crown Heights community and the Far Rockaway Jewish Alliance endorsed Adams – all massive voting blocks.

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Maya Wiley’s bid to become the next mayor of New York City. Wiley is receiving a one million dollar donation from George Soros.

Adams blasted AOC and Wiley this past Motei Shabbos. Read about that here.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)