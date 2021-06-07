ALMOST THERE! NY To Lift COVID Restrictions When 70% of NY Adults Have At Least 1 Dose

When New York administers at least one vaccine dose to 70% of its adults, virtually all remaining COVID restrictions will be lifted across commercial and social settings, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

Today, the Empire State is at 68.6% of that goal, the governor said.

“When we are at 70% I feel comfortable to lift restrictions,” Cuomo added, noting that’s the benchmark for getting life as back to normal “as we can.”

At that point, mask rules would apply only to situations where the CDC still recommends face coverings, like schools, large venues and nursing homes.