Naftali Bennett is heckled repeatedly by members of the right as he attempts to begin his speech at the plenum.

Religious Zionist Party MKs Bezalel Smotrich, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Orit Strook were all removed from the Knesset plenum due to their comments.

Bennett responds to Likud hecklers “The loud tone of the screams is the same as the failure to govern during your term in office”.