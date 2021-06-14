Litzman Castigates New Prime Minister Naftali Bennett – You’ve Betrayed Everything [VIDEO]

Head of the Agudas Yisroel Faction of the UTJ MK Yaakov Litzman addressed the Knesset plenum on Sunday and strongly castigated incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

“This is the first time we are witnessing the election of a government in Israel that does not have the public support behind it. It did not win an election, it has no support of the nation, rather it is a collection of lies, election fraud, and a gathering of people who hate one another, who found a way to circumvent the law in order to take revenge against Netanyahu. There is nothing ideologically that connects them. This government of Bennet and Lapid and Lieberman is a government of change that has set out to attack everything that the Jewish nation has considered to be holy for many generations.”

Litzman continued, “You’ve thrown away Shabbos as the day of national rest, you attack the way that conversion is being done, you attack kashrus, Jewish education, the Torah world, the Kotel, Jewish values and religion as well as our very tradition. This is a government that plans to sin, that was born in crime, hatred, and incitement. Whoever gives the hater of religion and tradition Avigdor Lieberman to be the treasurer and the head of the Finance Committee is taking a desperate and despicable step. Naftali Bennett, what your true feelings about Lieberman are, I know more than most. I won’t quote here from personal conversations that we have had, I will just say that he is the last person that I would ever let run a bank or store.”

“What you said about your new-old partner Lapid, you have said to me as well as others, that your previous partnership was a mistake that you would never do again. I will tell you now that you will make the same mistakes that you did before, only this time you will pay for it double. Mark my words, this time there will be no forgiveness. My fellow MKs, witness something astounding. The Coalition members have agreed to not deal with issues that are too difficult for them to agree upon, due to the ideological Shatnez that is among them, regardless they have decided that it would be a good idea to uproot any ounce of Judaism and attack the Jewish character of Israel. About this, they have no argument. This is simply an embarrassment. Busha V’Cherpah.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)