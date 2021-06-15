AGAIN: Southwest Airlines Flights Disrupted For Second Day In A Row

Southwest Airlines passengers across the country are still experiencing some delays because of computer problems.

On Tuesday, there were reports of outages affecting the airline’s check-in counter at multiple airports.

More than 1,500 flights were delayed on Monday, according to the flight tracking service, FlightAware. On Tuesday, nearly 500 Southwest flights were cancelled and more than 700 Southwest flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.

“We are aware of the technical issues, and are working hard to get everything back on track. Thank you for your patience,” Southwest Airlines repliedd to customers on social media.

BREAKING: Southwest Airlines Jets Grounded 2nd Time In 2 Days Due To 'System Outage' – KTVT — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 15, 2021

A similar technical issue forced all of Southwest’s flights to be grounded Monday night.

The Dallas-based airline said a glitch prevented weather data from being sent to flight crews. That information is required to fly safely.

The problem reportedly began at 8 p.m. and it took several hours to get the first few grounded Southwest flights cleared for takeoff.

The airline urged customers flying Tuesday to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)