PM Bennett Sends Threatening Message To Hamas

On Sunday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke at the memorial ceremony held in commemoration of those killed during Operation Protective Edge and sent a message to Hamas warning them that Israel’s “patience has run out.”

The speech took place during Bennett’s first public state ceremony since taking over as prime minister. During his speech, Bennett stressed that the new government would take a more aggressive approach in responding to violence from Gaza.

“Our enemies will know the rules: We will not suffer violence and a slow drip [of rockets]. Our patience has run out.”

“The residents of the Gaza periphery are not second-class citizens. Those who live in Sderot, Ashkelon, and Kfar Aza deserve to live in peace and security. In the Gaza Strip, Palestinians will need to get used to a different Israeli perception of “initiative, aggressiveness, and innovation,” he said.

“There is no intention to harm those who do not rise up to kill us, and we do not hate those who are held hostage by a cruel and violent terrorist organization,” Bennett said.

Speaking to the bereaved families of fallen soldiers during Operation Protective Edge, Bennett addressed the residents of the Gaza periphery. “I know you have heard many promises and disappointments over the years, but now it is our watch, and we will act with determination.”

“Here, on these walls, are inscribed the names of the fallen who died protecting our homeland. These are the warriors who came from all corners of our country and fought together for a common goal, to safeguard and maintain the state of Israel. Today, more than ever, we are required to strengthen the threads of the fabric that binds us together into one nation. It is possible to act together without being deterred by those who are different.”

