WELCOME TO NYC: Most Riot & Looting Cases From Last Summer Dropped By DA’s

It was a year ago that mobs of looters roamed the streets of New York City following the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. From the month of May to June mobs would walk the streets of New York City smashing and looting storefronts, with videos of the incident going viral.

Despite the lawlessness, the NYPD – who were vastly outnumbered during these unexpected events – made hundreds of arrests, with most taking place in Manhattan and the Bronx. Data reviewed by NBC New York showed that at one point, up to 118 arrests were made in the Bronx during the worst of the looting in early June.

Despite the heroic actions by the police, many, if not all of these criminals are still roaming the streets – despite their arrests at the time. This is due to the fact that since then, the NYPD says the Bronx DA and the courts have dismissed most of those cases – 73 in all. Eighteen cases remain open and there have been 19 convictions for mostly lesser counts like trespassing, counts which carry no jail time.

In Manhattan, the NYPD data shows there were 485 arrests. Of those cases, 222 were later dropped and 73 seeing convictions for lesser counts like trespassing, which carries no jail time. Another 40 cases involved juveniles and were sent to family court; 128 cases remain open.

This lack of accountability by the DA’s office has led to outrage by victims and store owners of the looting who see the situation as criminals who are getting off scot free.

