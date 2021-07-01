TEHILLIM – Chabad Shliach In Boston Stabbed Multiple Times

A Chabad Shliach in Brighton, MA was stabbed multiple times, Thursday afternoon.

Sources tell YWN that Rabbi Shlomo Noginsky was stabbed just after 1:00PM outside his Chabad House, known as the “Shaloah House” on Chestnut Hill Avenue near Dighton Street.

Boston Police have a suspect in custody. A motive was not known.

Noginsky was rushed to a local hospital, but was being transferred to Boston Medical for major trauma.

His name for Tehillim is Shlomo ben Zlata Miriam.

Additional information will be published when it becomes available to YWN.

We are aware that a stabbing occurred outside of the Hasidic Center in Brighton and that one person has been taken into custody. An active @bostonpolice investigation into what happened including possible motivation is underway.https://t.co/a53Ma8xHdO — ADL New England (@ADL_NewEngland) July 1, 2021

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)