Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah Visit Camp Agudah [PHOTOS]

Every day at Camp Agudah is exciting and memorable. However, this past Monday, 3 Av, July 12, was truly special. It was on that day that the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah held a meeting at Camp Agudah.

Rabbi Elya Brudny, Rabbi Hillel David, Rabbi Aharon Feldman, Rabbi Yosef Frankel, Rabbi Yakov Horowitz, Rabbi Shmuel Kamenetsky, Rabbi Shlomo Eliyahu Miller, and Rabbi Shimon Yehuda Svei all attended the meeting in person while Rabbi Aharon Dovid Goldberg, Rabbi Aryeh Malkiel Kotler, Rabbi Yeruchim Olshin, Chacham Yosef Harari-Raful, and Rabbi Yitzchok Sorotzkin, joined by phone.

After the meeting the gedolim addressed the campers in different settings, undoubtedly an experience that will leave a lasting impact on the campers.

At the end of the day, the gedolim took their leave of campers and staff and headed to their respective destinations. The visit came to an end, but the memory of that glorious day will be with young and old for the rest of their lives.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)