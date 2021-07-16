Ahead Of Tisha B’Av: Extreme Heatwave To Engulf Israel

Israel’s Health Ministry on Thursday warned of an impending heatwave in the coming days, with temperatures at their highest on Tisha B’Av and the day afterward.

The temperatures on Friday and Shabbos will be warmer than seasonal averages. The electric company has recommended advisories for the heatwave due to the expected high electricity use, including spreading out Shabbos preparations over more than one day.

The heatwave is not expected to break until the middle of next week.

Despite the expected heatwave, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation is preparing for thousands of people to come to the Kosel on Motzei Shabbos to hear Eicha and recite kinos.

Refreshments will be available for anyone at the Kosel at the end of the fast, the foundation stated.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)