A fire broke out overnight at the Sharei Tora Shul in Los Angeles. The Shul is also known as the “Rechnitz shul”. Rav Nechemia Langer is the Rov of the Shul.

Bichasdei Hashem, no Sifrei Torah were damaged in the fire.

The fire appears to have been started from candles left burning.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)