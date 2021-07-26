Bnei Brak Mayor Rubinestein Announces He Has Cancer

The secretary of the Moetzes Gedolei Hatorah of Degel HaTorah and the mayor of Bnei Brak, Avraham Rubinstein, told municipal employees on Sunday that he has been diagnosed with cancer and that he has been undergoing chemotherapy treatments. He also told them that his current diagnosis is good.

His associates told the media that the chances of recovery for the type of disease he contracted were, Bezras Hashem, very high, and the public was asked to Daven for Avraham ben Sarah (Seril).

