BOMBSHELL PHONE LEAK: Biden Pressed Afghan President To Lie To The World And Change “Perception” On Taliban’s Progress

President Biden stressed the need for changing the “perception” of the Taliban’s progress in Afghanistan, “whether it is true or not,” during a phone call with former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani less than four weeks before Kabul collapsed, according to a new report.

According to a transcript of the July 23 presidential call reviewed by Reuters, Biden didn’t anticipate the Taliban’s rapid advance across Afghanistan, which ended when they stormed Kabul on Aug. 15 and Ghani fled the presidential palace. Instead, Biden focused much of the 14-minute call on the Afghan government’s “perception” problem, Reuters reported.

“I need not tell you the perception around the world and in parts of Afghanistan, I believe, is that things are not going well in terms of the fight against the Taliban,” Biden said. “And there is a need, whether it is true or not, there is a need to project a different picture.”

“Reuters reviewed a transcript of the presidential phone call and has listened to the audio to authenticate the conversation. The materials were provided on condition of anonymity by a source who was not authorized to distribute it,” the news agency said.

Just IMAGINE IF TRUMP asked a leader to LIE TO THE WORLD ABOUT a Militant group overrunning it's own country to save face.. MEDIA would ride the story for MONTHS and push IMPEACHMENT.. Joe DID THIS.. — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) September 1, 2021

According to the report, Biden lauded Afghan armed forces and said, “You clearly have the best military”. “You have 300,000 well-armed forces versus 70-80,000 and they’re clearly capable of fighting well,” Biden told Ghani in the 14-minute phone call. “You have 300,000 well-armed forces versus 70-80,000 and they’re clearly capable of fighting well,” Biden said to Ghani.

“We are going to continue to fight hard, diplomatically, politically, economically, to make sure your government not only survives but is sustained and grows,” said Biden.