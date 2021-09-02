CATASTROPHIC FLOODS SUBMERGE NY/NJ AREA – STATES OF EMREGENCY DECLARED [VIDEO ROUNDUP]

Record-breaking rainfall led to historic flooding Wednesday evening in New York and New Jersey, with officials declaring rare emergencies warning people to stay away from dangerous flood waters to protect their lives.

Just after midnight on Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency in New York. She urged people to stay of the roads.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued a state of emergency in response to the storm late Wednesday.

“Tropical Storm Ida is severely impacting all areas of our state,” he said. “The safety of our residents is our main priority, and we urge everyone to be informed of local weather conditions and to stay off the roads.”

BREAKING: I’m declaring a STATE OF EMERGENCY EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY in response to Tropical Storm Ida. We will use every resource at our disposal to ensure the safety of New Jerseyans. Stay off the roads, stay home, and stay safe. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) September 2, 2021

I am declaring a state of emergency to help New Yorkers affected by tonight's storm. Please stay off the roads and avoid all unnecessary travel. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 2, 2021

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio followed suit.

I’m declaring a state of emergency in New York City tonight. We’re enduring an historic weather event tonight with record breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 2, 2021

A flash flood emergency was issued for New York City for the first time ever, according to the Weather Service. It was only the second time ever that the weather service issued such an alert for the region, with the first being for northeast New Jersey an hour prior.

RECEIVE BREAKING UPDATES IN LIVE TIME:

YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.

YWN WHATSAPP GROUPS: CLICK HERE to be added to an official YWN WhatsApp Group.

Brightstone Wedding Halls, Passaic.

Elmhurst, Queens:

Cars stranded on the Garden State Parkway.

Flooding inside Newark Airport:

Chabad World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway is flooded, as well as the entire street in front:

NYC Subway System: