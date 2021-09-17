New Study Shows Third Dose of Vaccine Builds 10 Times More Antibodies Than The Second Dose

A new Israeli study conducted by a panel of researchers from the Weizman Institute, the Technion, Hebrew University, and Sheba Hospital found that the booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine produces ten times more antibodies against Covid-19 virus than those that exist in people who received the second vaccine five months ago or more.

As a part of the study, researchers at Sheba Hospital compared the antibody levels in staff one week after their third and second doses.

While the research only looked at healthcare staff at one specific hospital, it is hoped that the findings will apply more broadly to the rest of the population.

The hospital said it was treating the results with caution and would be monitoring staff in the coming months to see how long the boost to immunity lasts.

Antibodies are just one part of the overall immune response to Covid, which also includes white blood cells known as T cells that give longer protection.

Almost 3 million Israelis have received the booster shot and the results are starting to show a decline in the morbidity rate among the populace during the fourth wave of the virus that spiked in Israel over the summer.

