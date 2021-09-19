CAPTURED: Two Last Palestinian Terrorists Who Escaped From Israeli Prison

Israeli security forces have arrested the two final prisoners who had escaped from Gilboa prison two weeks ago.

“The chase ended successfully in a joint operation of the IDF, the Public Security Service and the Special Police Forces tonight in the city of Jenin. The two terrorists who escaped from the prison were arrested,” Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said.

The arrests of the two dangerous fugitives – a week after the four other escaped prisoners were recaptured – brings to a close a massive manhunt following one of the worst jailbreaks in Israel’s history. Two other accomplices were arrested in the raid for aiding in their hiding.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)