NEW INFO: New Quarantine and Green Pass Rules for those Entering Israel

Earlier this week, new rules went into effect regarding quarantine exemptions for vaccinated travelers entering Israel. These rules also altered the eligibility requirement for receiving a Tav Yarok (Green Pass). New regulations have often confounded and confused both native Israelis, as well as visitors. Additionally, the Health Ministry online system actually crashed on the first day of the new program, delaying implementation by several days.

Now, Chaim V’Chessed clarifies the new system, below.

RULES FOR THOSE VACCINATED IN NON-EU COUNTRIES

Travelers entering Israel who are recovered or vaccinated abroad, may take a serological test to be exempt from quarantine. This includes Israelis who were vaccinated or recovered in foreign countries. Additionally, these persons will be eligible to obtain a Tav Yarok (Green Pass).

Travelers must provide proof that they are fully vaccinated, and that they have received their last dose within the past six months.

Persons who are recovered must provide proof of a positive PCR test within the last six months.

If positive PCR results are from more than six months ago, the traveler must have received at least one vaccine dosage.

If the traveler previously received a recognized serological test in Israel after vaccination, he needn’t take another serological test, provided that his vaccination or recovery was within the last six months.

Serological tests may be taken in the airport upon arrival, or at authorized testing centers. After the traveler receives a negative PCR and serological findings of antibodies, they may apply for a quarantine exemption via this link or by calling the Health Ministry at *5400.

Please note that Green Passes will not be issued to non-Israelis before October 17. After October 17, upon exit from quarantine, non-Israelis will be eligible to receive a Green Pass.

RULES FOR THOSE VACCINATED IN COUNTRIES THAT ARE PART OF THE EU

Travelers entering Israel who were vaccinated or recovered in an EU country, will have their information (vaccination record, proof of recovery) verified in the automated system. They must have been either vaccinated in the last six months, recovered in the last six months or recovered more than six months ago but vaccinated. After 24 hours from arrival, or upon receipt of a negative PCR test performed in the airport, these travelers may exit quarantine. A Tav Yarok will automatically be sent to the email provided on their entry form.

RULES FOR ISRAELIS, TOSHAVEI KEVA AND VISA HOLDERS

Travelers who were vaccinated or recovered in Israel in the last six months, or who have recovered more than six months ago but have received at least one vaccine, are eligible for a Tav Yarok. When returning from abroad, they may exit quarantine 24 hours after arrival or upon receipt of a negative PCR test performed in the airport.

Travelers who were vaccinated or recovered more than six months prior to arrival, or who are not vaccinated or recovered at all, must enter quarantine for fourteen days. They may exit quarantine after seven days with a negative PCR test on the first and seventh days.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)