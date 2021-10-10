VIDEO ROUNDUP: Trump Tiptoes Around Teasing 2024 Run During Iowa Rally

Former President Trump’s return this weekend to Iowa, the state where caucuses for half a century have kicked off the presidential nominating calendar, sparked more speculation that the former president will launch a 2024 bid to try and return to the White House.

While the former president for months has repeatedly teased another White House run, Trump avoided such language during a nearly two-hour speech in front of a large crowd of supporters at a Saturday evening rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines.

While Trump vowed to “take back America,” he didn’t make any specific flirtations about launching another presidential bid.

Rather than directly discuss 2024, he spent much of his time re-litigating his 2020 election defeat to now-President Biden.

Trump: “You really have to stand strong and firm against Biden, crazy Nancy Pelosi, she’s a nut-job.”

Trump calls the Biden Administration’s Afghanistan withdrawal “the most embarrassing event in the history of our country”

“We must declare with one united voice that we cannot allow America to ever become a socialist country.”

Trump says he was “the greatest jobs presidency in the history of our country.”

“Make America Great Again, Again”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)