Edelstein Announces He Will Challenge Netanyahu For Likud Leadership

Likud MK Yuli Edelstein has announced that he will run for the Likud Party leadership, challenging current party head Benjamin Netanyahu. Edelstein made the announcement Monday night in a Channel 12 interview.

He says he’s made his decision “because the current government is simply dangerous for Israel”….. and if Netanyahu remains as Likud head, “we will always stay in the opposition”.

Edelstein is a former Knesset Speaker, and the number 2. on the Likud Party list.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)