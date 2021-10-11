Boro Park: Jewish Teen Punched In The Face; Shomrim And NYPD Looking For Suspect [SEE THE VIDEO]

A Jewish teen was punched in the face on Sunday, and Boro Park Shomrim and the NYPD are looking for the suspect.

Sources tell YWN that the group of teens approached the victim at around 4:20PM on Ditmas Avenue and East 3rd Street. One of the teens began asking him questions and then a suspect in a white shirt punched the victim in the face. The group immediately fled the scene.

Boro Park Shomrim and the NYPD responded, and canvassed the area, but unfortunately, the suspects were no where to be found.

Hatzolah responded to the scene and treated the victim for facial trauma.

NYPD Detectives are investigating the incident, which does not appear to be a hate crime at this time.

If you have any information, please call 911 and the Boro Park Shomrim 24 hour emergency hotline at 718-871-6666.

