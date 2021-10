Overall crimes on New York City’s subways are at 25-year low, according to the MTA. But as more people return to public transit, police say the number of thefts is increasing.

New data from the NYPD showed thefts on the subways jumped by 50% in September. Robberies also increased but the number of assaults remained the same. Subway grand larcenies went from 64 in August to 96 in September, according to NYPD statistics.

(Source: NBC)