Lakewood Roshei Yeshiva Issue Scathing Protest Against Those Who Brought Governor Candidate Into BMG

The Lakewood Roshei Yeshiva released a blistering letter of protest against individuals who brought Republican candidate for NJ Governor, Jack Ciattarelli, into Beth Medrash Gavoah.

Ciattarelli was in Lakewood on Thursday, and was taken around Town to various locations. Among the stops the candidate made was the famed Lakewood Yeshiva. YWN has confirmed that this was done without prior approval from anyone in the Yeshiva administration, and the Yeshiva responded forcefully on Friday morning in a public letter.

LOOSE TRANSLATION OF LETTER:

“We are protesting with all the force against the Chillul Hashem (desecration of G-d name) and the Bizayon (defamation) of the honor of the Torah and those who who learn it…. that a few individuals without permission from the Yeshiva brought political people into the walls of the Holy Yeshiva, and exploited a Makom Torah (place of Torah) for their personal political agendas.

Signed: HaRav Malkiel Kotler, HaRav Dovid Schustal, HaRav Yisroel Neuman.

As YWN reported earlier this week, NJ Governor Phil Murphy visited Lakewood, where he was warmly greeted by the Lakewood Roshei Yeshiva who held private lengthy meetings with him, as well as visits to every single major organization and Mosod in Lakewood.

