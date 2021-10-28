MAILBAG: An Open Letter and Warning to the Jewish Community and Dov Hikind

Dov Hikind said he’s going to vote for Inna Vernikov even though he’s registered to vote in Nassau County.

Dov Hikind is no longer a Brooklyn resident.

Dov Hikind sold his Brooklyn house, moved to Nassau County years ago, and registered to vote in Woodmere.

Hasn’t there been enough criminal prosecution of frum guys already.

Dov Hikind is in the Jewish Vues and the Flatbush Jewish Journal proudly standing next to Chaim Deutsch who’s reporting to Federal prison this Friday.

Why must they flaunt the authorities after all the damage they did to our community.

Dov Hikind must apologize for threatening to violate election law by voting in a district he’s never lived in.

Government authorities pay attention to things like this and we can’t afford another Chillul Hashem in our community.

For the sake of himself and the Jewish community, Dov Hikind must apologize immediately and explain this as a misunderstanding or whatever it is.

We don’t need news headlines of another frum politician being sentenced to prison.

In this week’s Jewish Vues Inna Vernikov says “the two most respected frum politicians in Flatbush are obviously Chaim Deutsch and Dov Hikind.”

Inna Vernikov has no ties to the Flatbush community besides when she played a key role in the Yoni Hikind campaign so it’s no surprise she made an off the wall statement like that.

We are fortunate to have Councilman Kalman Yeger, Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein and Senator Simcha Felder representing us in government.

They’re not voting for her but that doesn’t mean she has to insult them and the community.

Inna must immediately apologize as well, her comment is disgraceful and shows how out of touch she is.

Chaim Silverman – Flatbush

