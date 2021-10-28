MAILBAG: An Open Letter and Warning to the Jewish Community and Dov Hikind

Dov Hikind said he’s going to vote for Inna Vernikov even though he’s registered to vote in Nassau County.
Dov Hikind is no longer a Brooklyn resident.
Dov Hikind sold his Brooklyn house, moved to Nassau County years ago, and registered to vote in Woodmere.
Hasn’t there been enough criminal prosecution of frum guys already.
Dov Hikind is in the Jewish Vues and the Flatbush Jewish Journal proudly standing next to Chaim Deutsch who’s reporting to Federal prison this Friday.
Why must they flaunt the authorities after all the damage they did to our community.
Dov Hikind must apologize for threatening to violate election law by voting in a district he’s never lived in.
Government authorities pay attention to things like this and we can’t afford another Chillul Hashem in our community.
For the sake of himself and the Jewish community, Dov Hikind must apologize immediately and explain this as a misunderstanding or whatever it is.
We don’t need news headlines of another frum politician being sentenced to prison.
In this week’s Jewish Vues Inna Vernikov says “the two most respected frum politicians in Flatbush are obviously Chaim Deutsch and Dov Hikind.”
Inna Vernikov has no ties to the Flatbush community besides when she played a key role in the Yoni Hikind campaign so it’s no surprise she made an off the wall statement like that.
We are fortunate to have Councilman Kalman Yeger, Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein and Senator Simcha Felder representing us in government.
They’re not voting for her but that doesn’t mean she has to insult them and the community.
Inna must immediately apologize as well, her comment is disgraceful and shows how out of touch she is.
Chaim Silverman – Flatbush
NOTE: The views expressed here are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of YWN.
DO YOU HAVE AN OPINION YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE POSTED ON YWN? SEND IT TO US FOR REVIEW.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Hey, what’s with the anti-Hikind obsession? This is the second attack on Dov. You can have your issues with him. But we already got the message.
Hikind has made a career of being the poster child of chilul hashem. His loud, arrogant, and boorish behavior may have been in vogue during the Trumpkopf era where he cloaked himself as a defender of Yidden and fighting anti-semitism but his actions today are more reminiscent of a slightly polished Heshy Tischler.
I don’t live in Flatbush and I don’t know the particulars, but this sounds like a smear campaign to me and reflects badly on the other side.
way over the top , mixing yotzros , chaim has nothing to do w this, a public servant paying dearly for minor infractions in the context of his career. who cares if dov votes for whoever… the only mistake here is that flatbush will lose because of the pettiness & divisive campaign & flatbush doesnt have the leadership to settle politics before it mushrooms into mud slinging
“Chaim Silverman”
Is that the best you can do? I mean, seriously?!
YWN, I wonder does it cost more to post these anti-Inna articles by bogus writers (with very common Jewish sounded names obviously) or it included in Advertisement deal on your website?
I don’t know where does Dov Hikind lives these days, but I am sure an ordinary man like me would not even know (or care) but this Chaim Silverman seems to be very knowledgeable about his life if it’s true what he writes. Both recent articles keep writing about how clean is Steven’s campaign compare to dirty campaign of Inna, but how ironic that all we read its a dirt after dirt with lies about people who support Inna. Not sure who Kalman support and both Simcha’s support, but you don’t have to be genius to see that Kalman would not be too happy to support a candidate that Dov is helping (after the war they had on Yoni’s campaign), knowing personally Simcha Felder, he told me he does not endorse anyone and he can not vote in that district, as he leaves in Kensington. (so it is lies that he supports Steven). Maybe Simcha is still angry at Starobin who is supporting Inna, but I doubt it. And Ezra, is usually always would support Democrats knowing about his ties with Ezra Friedlander who is a right hand of Nadler & Schumer (2 “great” Jews” who I think Steven Saperstein would support)
How ironic the writer above writes “Inna Vernikov has no ties to the Flatbush community” Maybe it’s a true she is not hiding that she is proud Russian Jew, who actually went thru RAJE, a kiruv program that helped many Jews to get connected to Yiddishkeit, and keeps Shabbat and Kosher. While Steven comes from the same neighborhoods, as he writes on his website “I grew up in neighborhoods of Sheepshead Bay and Brighton Beach” how does that connects him to Jewish Community of Flatbush? I know his name sound like a very Jewish, maybe even frum candidate, but the truth is that he was only known in other part of the district where he tried to run previously, but Inna is much more Jewish oriented and understand the need of frum community.
I saw a radio interview with Russian listeners, where he brought his Russian speaking wife to make believe that he is a “Russian” candidate, and I am sure when he goes to Flatbush, he makes people wonder if he is frum. But he said he has full support of Eric Adams, and he likes him very much so why were being told that he switched to Democrat’s not for his views. So if you like Adams, go ahead and vote for Steven, but if think that Adams will be even worse than De Blasio, think twice for getting someone in the city council who will give him full support instead of opposition.
Last point, how is he going to fight for Yeshivas, if on his campaign the primary endorsement is from UFT Teachers Union who we know hate Private schooling and want to have funding only for public schools. The Union head writes a word of praise for Steven, and I think people should be concerned.
I admit that I remember Dov from his days in JDL and never held him in high regard.
City records do show that he sold his house on Avenue L in July 2020. Where is he voting this election?
I mean to write Simcha Eichenstein (not Ezra) when I wrote he is usually always would support Democrats knowing about his ties with Ezra Friedlander who is a right hand of Nadler & Schumer (2 “great” Jews” who I think Steven Saperstein would support)