DEBLASIO’S NYC: 26 Firehouses Shuttered Due To Staff Shortages As Firefighters Protest Vax Mandate

Twenty-six New York City firehouses were forced to close on Saturday amid an FDNY “sickout” in protest at the Covid-19 vaccine mandate.

Hundreds of FDNY workers have reportedly been taking paid sick leave in protest over the mandate, which came into effect at 5pm on Friday.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, a Republican whose district includes Staten Island and Brooklyn, said five firehouses had closed in her district alone.

“If someone dies due to a slower emergency response, it’s on Bill de Blasio and his overreaching mandates. I hope this fool fixes it ASAP!”

🚨As of 7:30am this morning, 26 @FDNY companies are closed including 5 in my district due to @NYCMayor locking out unvaccinated firefighters. If someone dies due to a slower emergency response, it’s on Bill de Blasio and his overreaching mandates. I hope this fool fixes it ASAP! — Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) October 30, 2021

The FDNY said on Friday vaccination rates across the department had reached 77 per cent, after a surge just ahead of the mandate taking effect. The mandate is expected to start being enforced on Monday.

City Councilman Joe Borelli, who represents Staten Island and chairs the committee on fire and emergency management, said 26 shuttered companies was an “unconscionable number”.

“I doubt New Yorkers care about the vaccine status of the person applying defibrillators to their chest,” he told the Post.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the exodus of firefighters on sick leave was “unacceptable”.

He added the department had plans in place to mitigate staff shortages.

“We will use all means at our disposal, including mandatory overtime, mutual aid from other EMS providers, and significant changes to the schedules of our members,” Pix11 reported.

FDNY Companies Out of Service as of 10/30:

Bronx

• Engine 48,

• Engine 88

• Ladder 17

• Ladder 59

Manhattan

• Engine 65

• Ladders 21

• Ladder 36

Brooklyn

• Engine 227

• Engine 231

• Engine 239

• Engine 249

• Engine 280

• Engine 290

• Engine 323

• Ladder 103

• Ladder 106

• Ladder 122

• Ladder 149

• Ladder 176

Staten Island

• Engine 158

• Ladder 79

Queens

• Engine 307

• Ladder 128

• Ladder 160

