BREAKING: NYPD Shoot Armed Suspect After High-Speed Pursuit On Belt Parkway – Entire Highway Has Been Shut

A dramatic high-speed pursuit in Brooklyn just ended with the driver shot by the NYPD.

It happened at around 4:00PM, when Police attempted to stop a vehicle travelling at high-speed on the Belt Parkway. The vehicle began driving in the wrong way, and police eventually were able in pushing the vehicle off the road. The driver exited the vehicle and opened fire at police, who returned fire, hitting hit multiple times.

FDNY EMS was requested for the suspect, who is in unknown condition.

Please avoid the Belt Parkway, as the entire area is shut down for an investigation.

