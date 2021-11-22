THE WAUKESHA SUSPECT: Darrell Brooks May Have Been Fleeing Crime; Has Extensive Criminal History

Darrell Brooks, a 39-year-old from Wisconsin, is being questioned over the deadly incident in Waukesha, which leaft 5 dead and more than 40 injured. Brooks has an extensive criminal history per these sources dating back more than a decade.

Investigators are looking into whether the SUV driver who plowed through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40, was fleeing from a crime.

Online court records showed a person named Darrell Brooks, with a birthdate making him 39, has two open criminal cases in Milwaukee County. In one case, filed Nov. 5, he is charged with resisting or obstructing an officer, reckless homicide, disorderly conduct, bail jumping and battery. Records show $1,000 bond was posted on Friday.

In the other case, filed in July 2020, Brooks is charged with reckless endangering and illegal possession of a firearm.

Investigators were questioning the person in custody about an earlier crime, which one of the officials described as an argument involving a knife. The official cautioned the investigation was still in the early stages.

(AP)