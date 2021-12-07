‘SHOCKING STORIES’: Vizhnitzer Rebbe to Create Taskforce to Analyze Smartphone Usage Among Chasidim

The Vizhnitzer Rebbe, who asked his chasidim just before Chanukah to give him their smartphones for the duration of the yom tov, said on motzei shabbos that he will have a private meeting with every chossid that gave in their smartphone to discuss the dangers it poses to them.

“For many years we have been fighting against the unclean vessels (smartphones) that destroyed many people,” the Rebbe said. “In recent years, a heter has been issued for livelihood purposes and several other reasons that it is permissible to possess such devices. But today it is no longer possible to meet these excuses of livelihood and work.”

Kosher smartphones have destroyed hundreds of Jewish homes, and everything must be done to save klal yisroel from them, the Rebbe said.

The Rebbe said that over the course of Chanukah he heard “shocking stories” that have occurred due to “kosher” devices.

“Because these devices are “kosher” people can have black socks and a white beard and go to the mikvah, and they have no problem holding these devices,” the Rebbe said. “If you know what I know and what I’ve heard recently, you will not be able to endure it.”

“It hurts, it hurts, it hurts,” the Rebbe said repeatedly.

“We have to go to war with it with all our might – it’s not easy,” the Rebbe continued. “We have to put out all the fires that have spread until we reach all the people who are affected. And we will fight against this fire from all directions.”

The Rebbe said that he wants to establish a new committee for technology that would include Rav Yitzchok Isaac Tobias, the rav of the Vizhnitz kehilla in Beit Shemesh, Rabbi Greenbaum, the rav of the Vizhnitzkehilla in Haifa, and Rabbi Efrayim Newhouse to analyze the use of filtered smartphones among chasidim.

“If one truly needs a smartphone for his parnassah, then he needs it,” the Rebbe said. “But the hours spent playing on phones, why is it necessary? If you have some other reason to be on it, such as for a medical need or some other need, it’s understandable. But your reason has to be a true need.”

