COVID-19 Cases Rise to Over 1,700 in Israel on Friday

On Motzei Shabbos, the Ministry of Health published its regular statistics regarding the status of the Covid-19 Coronavirus. According to the report, the total number of new cases discovered on Friday sat at 1,775. Among those, the Ministry found 591 of them had the highly contagious Omicron variant of the disease, bringing the total number of confirmed Omicron cases in Israel to 1,118. This is more than triple the 341 confirmed cases that the Ministry declared on Tuesday.

The total number of cases reported was the highest that it has been since October 12th, when 1,816 people were declared to have contracted the disease on that day.

Channel 12 news in Israel reported that 25 people, 20 residents, and 5 staff, were diagnosed with Covid-19 in a senior residence in Savyon, a town in Israel’s central region. The entire group is suspected to be carrying the Omicron variant.

Following this outbreak, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ordered that anyone wishing to enter or visit seniors in a care facility of any kind, must undergo a rapid test and that these tests must be administered at entrances to elderly care homes.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)