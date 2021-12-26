Bennett Leaves Cabinet Meeting, Enters Quarantine, After Daughter Tests Positive

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett left a Cabinet meeting Sunday morning and entered quarantine after learning that his daughter tested positive for Covid-19.

The prime minister’s daughter, a 14-year-old, had been vaccinated in June.

Bennett will quarantine separately from his daughter and will emerge from it after receiving a negative PCR test.

Separately, an employee in the Prime Minister’s Office, as well as the daughter of Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday morning, the Times of Israel reported. The employee and Education Minister have both gone into isolation.

Bennett has been urging parents to get their children vaccinated to ward off an expected rise in morbidity due to the Omicron variant, with limited results.

At least 185,000 Israeli children ages 5 to 11 – 14% of the population – have been vaccinated, but the prime minister’s goal of having at least 500,000 children jabbed by the end of December seems out of reach, as parents remain wary of the benefits.

