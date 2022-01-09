AOC Has COVID Days After Partying MASKLESS In Miami

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement from her office on Sunday night.

According to a statement, the Congresswoman is recovering from the virus at home and is experiencing symptoms. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez received her booster shot in the fall, according to the statement.

Just last week AOC came under fire after she was spotted MASKELESS partying all over Miami.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)