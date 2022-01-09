AOC Has COVID Days After Partying MASKLESS In Miami

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement from her office on Sunday night.
According to a statement, the Congresswoman is recovering from the virus at home and is experiencing symptoms. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez received her booster shot in the fall, according to the statement.
Just last week AOC came under fire after she was spotted MASKELESS partying all over Miami.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Let’s all write a little eulogy for her in case Covid does her in.
Why does she have to advertise it and make such a matzav???
We wish her:
A speedy recovery
A double mask that shuts her vile mouth forever
10-20 more boosters if she manages to get out alive
I highly doubt she “parties” she’s a senator not a college student, also who doesn’t have covid at this point no matter how careful a person is being.
ujm you are disgusting
Oh goody goody.
Wait a minute. This is obviously fake news. This doesn’t fit the narrative put out by the DNC controlled White House. ONLY evil white racist Republican males get Covid! Only anti vax talk show hosts get Covid. Only MAGA domestic terrorist people get Covid. A fully vaccinated female “victim” such as AOC can not get Covid. Please remove this slanderous report.
Ha !