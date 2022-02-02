AGAIN: Off-Duty NYPD Officer Shot In Queens In Possible Attempted Carjacking

An off-duty officer was shot in Queens on Tuesday night.

Sources tell YWN that the officer was possibly the victim of an attempted armed car jacking at the intersection of Beach Channel Drive and Beach 62nd Street.

It appears that an NYPD Sergeant and another officer nearby chased the suspect who then opened fire at both of them. Thankfully they were not shot.

The officer was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Two suspects were taken into custody.

Further details will be published when they become available to us.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)