TRUMP UNLOADS: Calls Lindsey Graham “RINO”; Says “Did More Than Most Presidents Would Do In 30 Years”

“Our country is going to hell and we’re going to make American great again, again, I sort of say,” Trump continued. “And I smile, but there’s nothing to smile about, because our country is going bad. We’re not going to have a country much longer, if it keeps going. I don’t think any president has done this damage.

“You can add up five presidents, they haven’t done the damage that this man has done in the last year, if you look at everything: With the economy, with inflation, the COVID, the military embarrassment in Afghanistan.”

“Our military has gone down in the eyes of the public 70%,” Trump said, adding, “we have great generals, except for the television generals – they’re stupid people.”

Biden has botched the COVID-19 response, too, Trump insisted, as “substantially more people have died” under Biden with the vaccines than under Trump.

“We handed them over something that was incredible, and they really blew it on COVID,” Trump said. “They really blew it.”

“I did more than most presidents would do in 30 years, between the taxes, deregulation, the business, and everything else – then I got hit with the COVID from China,” he concluded, noting the pandemic has caused $60 trillion in “damage worldwide, and that’s not counting all the death.”

Trump was then asked in his interview what he thought of Lindsey Graham’s comments that he disagreed with Trump to offer pardons to Jan 6 rioters and called Trump’s remarks “inappropriate”.

“You talked about the potential, if it’s appropriate, of pardoning some of the January 6ers,” Newsmax’s Rob Schmitt asked the former president. “Lindsey Graham said a couple days later, he thinks that’s inappropriate. What do you think?”

“Well, Lindsey Graham’s wrong. I mean, Lindsey’s a nice guy, but he’s a RINO. Lindsey’s wrong,” Trump said, using the acronym for “Republican In Name Only.”

“Lindsey Graham doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about if he says that,” Trump added later in the interview.

TRUMP: Ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions “wouldn’t have happened” if he were still in office. “This was not even thinkable.”

“It’s looking like they will” make a move on Ukraine, Trump told Tuesday’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight.” “I would have said it’s not even possible. This is not something that ever would have happened if we were there.

“You have to project strength,” Trump continued. “He doesn’t have any respect for our leadership. He doesn’t have any respect for our country anymore.

“They respected our country, and frankly, they respected our leader a year ago. This is not something that ever was going to happen.

“This was not even thinkable,” Trump added.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)