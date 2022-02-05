Har Nof Woman in Serious Condition After Clothes Catch Fire From Shabbos Candles

On Friday night, just after Shabbos began, a woman in her early sixties was seriously injured after her clothes caught fire from her own Shabbos candles.

The incident took place on HaAdmor Mi Ruzhin Street in Har Nof.

Volunteers from United Hatzalah and ambulance teams from Magen David Adom responded to the incident and treated the woman who was in serious condition and suffered severe burns to her upper body. She was intubated and sedated when she arrived a the hospital.

Shaare Tzedek Hospital issued a statement on Saturday night stating that the woman is hospitalized in the intensive care unit and “arrived in very serious condition.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)