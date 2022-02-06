Morgues Are Overflowing As Israel Breaks Record Of Seriously Ill Cases

Israel broke its record of seriously ill patients on Friday with 1,213 patients, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic, with the number rising to 1,263 by Sunday.

A total of 755 Israelis died of COVID in the month of January alone, and 299 Israelis died of COVID in the past week, with the total death toll now standing at 9,139.

A Chevra Kadisha worker told B’Chadrei Chareidim that they are struggling to deal with the record-high number of niftarim, unprecedented in number since the pandemic began.

“The morgues are overflowing,” he said. “We’re doing intensive work of performing taharos around the clock, without a spare moment.”

“Within three weeks, I tended to over 140 COVID niftarim. I haven’t seen anything like this. I had almost 20 COVID niftarim within 24 hours last week. and that’s just in the geographical area we’re responsible for.”

